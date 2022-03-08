Chickasha City Council passed an ordinance on Monday night concerning the storage of recreational vehicles within the city.
The ordinance defines recreational vehicles as boats, travel trailers, pickup campers, motorized dwellings, tent trailers and all-terrain vehicles.
Recreational vehicles that are stored in a front or side yard must be parked on a paved surface. Those that are stored in a backyard must be behind a fence. If the property does not have a fence, the vehicle must be stored behind the back building line. All vehicles must be maintained in visibly operable condition, with wheel stops or otherwise safely secured.
Moreover, the new ordinance states that no part of a recreational vehicle may extend over a public easement or right-of-way. Recreational vehicles stored on a residential lot may not be used for housekeeping, living or sleeping quarters.
A public hearing was held just before the Chickasha City Council unanimously passed the ordinance. No one chose to speak to the council during the public hearing.
Read the full ordinace here.
