A proposed boat and RV storage ordinance was tabled at the Chickasha City Council meeting on Monday night.
Some council members had concerns about the language within the ordinance.
For example, the ordinance states that all vehicles must be maintained in “operable condition.” However, some council members were concerned that it may not be clear how a resident might prove the vehicle is operable.
Currently, the burden of proof is on the code enforcement officer, Rachel Bernish, Community Development Director, said. It would need to be obvious that the vehicle is inoperable, such as being dismantled or in blatant disrepair. Moreover, the process of a resident receiving a citation would be preceded by a letter, phone call and in-person visit.
Council member, Clark Van Dyck, said while the ordinance may be in good faith, he would like to see other items less open to interpretation.
“When we pass something, we don’t have control of who may enforce it in the future or how it may be interpreted in the future,” he said.
The ordinance may be revisited at an upcoming work session.
