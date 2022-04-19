One new city council member and three familiar faces were sworn in at the Chickasha City Council meeting on Monday night.
Kea Guinn, who won the Ward 1 seat during the April 5 election, will replace David Sikes. Mayor Chris Mosely, R.P. Ashanti-Alexander, Ward 3 and Zachary Grayson, Ward 4, all ran unopposed.
Sikes was recognized for his four years on the Chickasha City Council.
The council also voted to retain Grayson as Mayor Tempore. This means Grayson will serve as mayor in the case of Mosley’s absence.
