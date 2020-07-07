Taking the oath of office looked a little different this year for council members being taking the oath of office.
Masked up and social distanced, several members of the Chickasha City Council, the mayor and an incoming council member were sworn in on Monday night.
New Chickasha City Council member, Clark VanDyke took his Ward 2 seat previously occupied by Joe Molder. VanDyke ran unopposed. Molder did not seek reelection this year.
Ward 1 Council Member, David Sikes, won as the incumbent on June 30.
Mayor Chris Mosley, Ward 3 Council Member Dr. R.P. Ashanti-Alexander and Ward 4 Council Member Zachary Grayson all ran unopposed this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.