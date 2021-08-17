Ward 3 Chickasha City Council member, Dr. R.P. Ashanti-Alexander asked if the Chickasha City Council would re-adopt COVID-19 protocol at their regular meetings.
Mayor Chris Mosley said the council would not be able to meet through Zoom as they had in the past. To do so would require an order from the governor, Mosley said.
Ashanti-Alexander advised that the council should implement social distancing. “We’re too close,” he said. He and council member Clark Van Dyck were wearing face coverings at the city council meeting on Monday night.
Mosley said the council could discuss re-implementing these measures in the future.
Last year, council members were seated at tables spaced apart from each other to provide social distancing.
