Representatives from Smith Roberts Baldischwiler (SRB) returned to the Chickasha City Council chambers on Monday night.
Dan Andrulonis and Marc Long, both of SRB, made revisions to their Master Drainage Plan for the City of Chickasha. The plan would seek to alleviate Chickasha’s flooding problems which have been known to make some areas difficult to navigate after heavy rain.
Long time residents and business owners, Jim Tibbets and Steve LaForge, made recommendations to the plan during the public hearing.
Chickasha City Council took no action on the master drainage plan at Monday night’s meeting, as further revision is expected.
Andrulonis and Long attended a city council work session and council meeting about a month ago.
Marc Long, of BRB, said the flood prevention plan is expected to address flooding in urbanized areas that are adjacent and upstream from Line Creek and Congo Creek. The study also looked at what areas of Chickasha are frequently closed during a flooding event.
The plan is a five-phase process with a timeline of several years—from five to 25 years. The cost of the plan is currently projected at $9 to 12 million. For each phase, Long presented several potential sources of funding, such as bonds and grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.