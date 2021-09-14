Chickasha City Council discussed potentially raising water rates or adding a meter fee to float several public works projects.
The council met for a work session on Monday night. Unlike city council meetings, decisions are not made at work sessions. Both are open to the public.
According to Mayor Chris Mosley, the city loses about $40,000 per year due to depreciation from not increasing water rates over the years. Vice Mayor, Zachary Grayson, said water rates are higher in surrounding areas, such as Anadarko.
The revenue from raising the rate and/or adding a meter fee would go towards funding several public works projects. Additional line and street crew may also be hired to get the jobs done.
Some of these projects would go towards improving Chickasha’s water as well as the water capacity at the water plant. Other projects related to water include fixing and maintaining fire hydrants as well as clearing debris from drainage ditches and manholes.
A fee or rate increase may also help the city to fund street projects such as patching potholes and replacing street signs that have faded or are in disrepair.
The council also discussed explaining these benefits to the public. Raising rates or adding fees is not a popular idea, but may be palatable if the water tastes better.
