The Chickasha City Council denied a special use permit for a cell phone tower following a second round of disapproval from residents.
On Tuesday night, the council held a second public hearing regarding the proposal for Branch Communications to build a 150-ft. cell phone tower in a commercial lot at 520 S. 8th St.
Kole Talbot, a Branch Communications representative, said the two existing Verizon sites are at capacity. Moreover, the other locations that were considered were denied by the engineering team from Verizon. He said the proposed location on 8th St. was the only “feasible option.”
Many of the same residents who spoke at the first public hearing returned to reiterate their concerns about eroding property values, health and safety concerns.
Mary Hathaway, who owns property in the area said she obtained 22 signatures from residents who do not want the tower built near their homes.
Troy Williams, also with Branch Communications, said the company is regulated by state and federal health and safety guidelines. Moreover, the area would be fenced in, monitored and feature anti-climbing devices.
The special use permit for the cell tower was first proposed at the Chickasha Planning Commission in May, where it was also denied. A few of the residents at that meeting attended the subsequent public hearings. At all three meetings, there were no residents who spoke in favor of a cell tower in that location.
