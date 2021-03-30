There are two local races on the ballot next week.
For Chickasha City Council Ward 1, Position 1, voters will choose between incumbent Brian Gerdes or David Lucus.
The Canadian Valley Technology has two candidates on the ballot for the CVTC Board of Education, for Office No. 3, Dennis Crawford or Travis Posey.
Election Day is Tuesday, April 6.
Early voting begins on Thursday, April 1 and will take place at the Grady County Election Board, located at 315 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in Chickasha.
Voting will take place Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 2. There is no early voting on Saturday.
