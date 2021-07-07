The Chickasha City Council returned an accidental overpayment from the county on Tuesday night.
Vice Mayor, Zachary Grayson, explained that Grady County disperses a percentage of ad valorem taxes to the school districts and the city. The money paid to the city goes to developers within Chickasha’s Tax Increment Finance Districts (TIF). However, the City of Chickasha was accidentally given 100% of the funds and the school was not getting their portion.
“So that’s all we’re doing, just returning money that wasn’t ours in the first place,” Grayson said.
The council met in executive session to discuss the matter. When they reopened the meeting to the public, council member David Sikes made a motion to authorize payment of over $333,000 to Grady County for alleged overpayment relating to the TIF district in exchange for full release of all claims.
The City of Chickasha will return the funds to Grady County, who will then distribute the money to the schools, Grayson said.
Grayson conducted the Chickasha City Council meeting on Tuesday due to Mayor Chris Mosley’s absence.
