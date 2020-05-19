The Chickasha City Council approved a $278,000 bid to Silver Star Construction Co. to resurface several streets in Chickasha on Monday night.
The agenda item was tabled from the May 4 virtual meeting. Some council members believed there are streets in Chickasha that are more damaged that the streets scheduled for resurfacing.
Chickasha City Manager, John Noblitt explained that the resurfacing project is maintenance work rather than extensive street repair. He added that resurfacing the roads now could help prevent problems with these streets later on.
The resurfacing project includes the following:
- 16th Street from Country Club Road ending near Carolina Ave.
- Country Club Road from US81 Frontage Road ending near Glenwood
- Chickasha Ave. from John Cowan Drive ending at 18th Street
- John Cowan Drive from Near Homer Hulme Lane ending at the North end of North Driveway at the High School. Genevieve Street from US62 Eastbound On-Ramp ending at Frisco
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.