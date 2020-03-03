he Chickasha City Council approved the de-annexation of the Muscle Car Ranch on Monday night.
The property, located at 3609 S. 16th St., on the southwest side of Chickasha, is owned by Hart. The approved ordinance will detach his property from the municipal limits of the City of Chickasha.
The motion carried, 5 to 4, following a public hearing at the meeting.
Hart’s attorney, Blaine Nice, Steve LaForge, Lisa Ketchum and Tory Wise all spoke in favor of the de-annexation. No one spoke against the de-annexation at Monday night’s public hearing.
The motion had failed 6 to 3 at a previous city council meeting in July last year.
