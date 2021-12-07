Chickasha City Council approved a use permit for Branch Communications to build a cell phone tower at 520 S. 8th St.
The cell phone tower was first proposed at a Chickasha Planning Commission Meeting in May.
The council initially denied the permit in July due to disapproval from residents who live in the proposed area.
Legal representation for Branch Communications asserted that the Federal Communications Act of 1996 overrides the concern of residents as well as the city government.
“It is a matter of law that generalized concerns about negative impacts upon aesthetics or property values cannot be considered substantial evidence to support the denial of an application for permit to construct wireless service facilities,” David Box, attorney, said.
While some municipalities have denied cell phone towers based on city ordinances, Chickasha’s city code apparently does not have these parameters.
Chickasha City Manager, Tyler Brooks, recommended moving forward with the special use permit. Brooks said he understood why residents did not want to cell tower in their backyard. However, there are multiple reasons to move forward in the best interest of the city as a whole. Brooks said he immediately noticed Chickasha’s poor cell reception when he moved to the area. Moreover, Chickasha’s Planning Commission needs to move forward with other projects.
“If we’re going to modernize, if we’re going to get where we need to be” … “we need to move forward with something that has a lot of precedence set in support of it,” he said.
Further, the city could face litigation from the cell tower company if they denied the permit, Brooks said. This would not be in the city’s favor, especially with the fragile state of the city’s finances, he said.
During the meeting, council and representatives from Branch Communications discussed the alternate locations for the cell phone tower. Most were not viable or had another conflict.
