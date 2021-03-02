The City of Chickasha branched out to contractors in order to clean up debris from last year’s ice storm.
Chickasha City Council accepted a $171,000 bid from Greenbelt Turf Management on Monday night.
The company will pick up limbs from the October 2020 storm from all four wards within Chickasha.
Greenbelt Turf Management was the lowest bidder. Mayor Chris Mosley said the company received positive reviews from other three other municipalities—Warr Acres, Del City and Newcastle. According to references, the company worked quickly and these cities would consider using their services in the future.
