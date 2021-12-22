Chickasha Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Cassandra Ersland Robnett, will be leaving her position effective December 31, 2021, to focus on her family businesses.
“The Chamber has really thrived under Cassandra’s leadership and our Board is very appreciative of the work that she’s done,” remarked Brad Wilkerson, Chamber Chairman.
Cassandra’s contributions will have a lasting impact on the Chickasha Chamber. During her three-year tenure, she led the creation of numerous projects that have strongly benefited our community and membership. Although the list is plenty, a few to highlight include the introduction of Successful Women’s Breakfast & Video Series, Chamber Connects, Lunch & Learns, Chamber Chatter Podcast, Chamber Business Spotlights, Buy Chickasha, and numerous #shopchickasha promotions.
“This was a very difficult decision for me to make but it’s time for me to step back from my role at the Chamber and focus on the growth of our family businesses,” said Robnett. “I would like to thank all of our members, our Board Members past and present, and the outstanding staff members that I have been able to work during my time here. With the excellent team members that are transitioning into new roles, I have no doubt that the membership will remain very well taken care of.“
The Chamber Board of Directors would like to invite the community to attend a reception this Thursday, December 23, from 1 to 3 pm at the Chamber to thank Cassandra for her leadership.
Jim Cowan from the Chickasha Economic Development Council will also oversee the Chamber effective January 1st and Whitney Palesano will serve as Membership Director. Cassie Poole will continue her role as Chamber Marketing Manager. The Chamber will hire a new Director of the Festival of Light since Palesano has been in that position.
