Chickasha Chamber of Commerce to hold virtual costume contest

The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce encourages the community to participate in its Virtual Costume Contest.
The Chamber is accepting entries between now and November 1 by email at events@chickashachamber.com or text 405-369-3384. All entries must include photo as well as name and age of child.
There will be three categories: Scariest; Cutest; and Most Creative, in three age groups: 0-4, 5-9 and 10-13. Each winner will receive a framed award certificate and gift cards and/or swag items from Chamber member businesses.
While not required, the Chamber encourages participants to take their contest photo during Neewollah, the Chamber’s annual trick-or-treat event, held on Chickasha Avenue from 5-7 PM on Halloween night. All entries are due by Sunday, November 1. Winners will be notified on Monday, November 2.
The Virtual Costume Contest photos will be posted on the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce social media, website and used in future marketing and promotions. By submitting photos, participants give the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce permission to use photos in this way.
