Ahead of this holiday season, the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce is once again encouraging shoppers to buy local by offering a big incentive. The Chamber’s “Buy Chickasha” program supports local merchants by giving customers the chance to win $5,000, $3,000 or $2,000 in local gift cards when they shop at a participating business.
"Thanks to our sponsors First National Bank, SaltCreek Casino, Liberty National Bank and Mollman Media, and all of our participating merchants, Buy Chickasha is back for year two," says Cassandra Ersland, President and CEO of the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce.
“We learned a lot last year and again this Spring when we partnered with the Chickasha Economic Development on a similar promotion. By providing local gift cards as a prize, we ensure tax dollars are staying in our community. It also puts money back into the hands of our participating merchants.”
Just for visiting a participating business, people will receive one ticket. They receive an additional ticket for each ten-dollar purchase with a maximum of 100 tickets per purchase. Participants must be 18 years or older to win. Tax exempt purchases do not qualify, with the exception of Disabled Veterans.
Participating merchants include Shollie’s Sweets, Polished Boutique, Kendall’s Flowers and Gifts, Jay’s Jewelry, Okie Mountain Trading Co., Ross Seed, Chicken Express, Perrefitte Home & Gifts, The Southern Blossom Boutique, Steelman’s Framing Gifts & Sew Much More, Red Dirt Nutrition, Chick’s Liquor, Sooner Nutrition, Tammie’s Bling Boutique, Painted Pistols Cannabis Co, Alexander Eats, Liberty Drug, Wing T’s, Rustic Sequins, The s’Blended Cup, Two Vets Clothing Company, Hicks Company, and Canadian River Brewing Co.
The Buy Chickasha Campaign kicks off on Sunday, November 15, and ends on Monday, December 15. The drawing will be Tuesday, December 16, at 3:00pm on Facebook live. Winners will have 24 hours to claim their prize or additional winners will be drawn.
To view a full list of rules, visit chickashachamber.com/buy-chickasha
