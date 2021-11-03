Ahead of this holiday season, the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce is once again encouraging shoppers to buy local by offering a big incentive. The Chamber’s “Buy Chickasha” program supports local merchants by giving customers the chance to win $5,000, $3,000 or $2,000 in local gift cards when they shop at a participating business.
“We are excited to build upon this successful program by introducing Festive Friday Drawings into Buy Chickasha this year. Every Friday during the length of the Buy Chickasha promotion we will draw one Buy Chickasha ticket live on Facebook for a $100 gift card bundle,” said Cassandra Ersland, Chickasha Chamber of Commerce President.
With the overall success of Buy Chickasha during the 2021 holiday season, we are once again providing local gift cards as a prize to ensure tax dollars are staying in our community.
Just for visiting a participating business, people will receive one ticket. They receive an additional ticket for each ten-dollar purchase with a maximum of 100 tickets per purchase. Participants must be 18 years or older to win. Tax exempt purchases do not qualify, with the exception of Disabled Veterans.
Participating merchants include Shollie’s Sweets, Polished Boutique, Kendall’s Flowers and Gifts, Jay’s Jewelry, Okie Mountain Trading Co., Ross Seed, Chicken Express, Perrefitte Home & Gifts, The Southern Blossom Boutique, Steelman’s Framing Gifts & Sew Much More, Legendary Bicycles, Chick’s Liquor, Sooner Nutrition, Tammie’s Bling Boutique, Painted Pistols Cannabis Co, Alexander Eats, Liberty Drug, Wing T’s, Rustic Sequins, Chickasha Area Arts Council, Two Vets Clothing Company, Chickasha Nutrition, Hicks Company, Jungle Ice Fun Zone and Canadian River Brewing Co.
The Buy Chickasha Campaign kicks off on Monday, November 15, and ends on Sunday, December 12. The drawing will be Monday, December 13, at 3:00pm live on the Chickasha Chamber Facebook page. Winners will have 24 hours to claim their prize or additional winners will be drawn.
This year’s Buy Chickasha is made possible by our sponsors SaltCreek Casino, First National Bank, Liberty National Bank, Bank of Commerce, Chickasaw Nation, Oh18, Mollman Media, and all of our participating merchants.
