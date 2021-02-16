Chickasha’s outstanding businesses, organizations and individuals will be recognized at the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Award Banquet the evening of April 9 in the North Building of the Grady County Fairgrounds & Events Center.
Nominations are now being accepted at: http://www.chickashachamber.com/events.../chamber-banquet - Hard copy nomination forms are also available at the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce office (221 W. Chickasha Avenue).
All nominations must be submitted by 4pm on March 15.
This year's categories include Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Event of the Year, Woman of the Year, Public Servant of the Year and Chickasha Civic Hall of Fame.
Self-nominations are accepted. Businesses and organizations must be a Chamber member in good standing to be eligible for awards. Current members are listed at http://membership.growchickasha.com/list. Individuals do not need to be affiliated with a Chamber member business.
Banquet sponsorships are also available ranging from $75 - $5000. Please contact cassandra@chickashachamber.com or 405-224-0787 to discuss your options.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.