The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce recently announced they will host a new event series called “Lunch & Learn.” This series was started as a way to engage with and bring valuable education to Chamber of Commerce members. The first event will be led by the team at Oh18 and will discuss “Marketing with Social Media for Beginners.”
The team at Oh18, Kristen McGregor and Kristyn Allbritton, have recently launched a successful community magazine and active social media pages to promote the 73018 zip code and its surrounding areas. In today’s world where social media is king, this “Lunch & Learn” will teach businesses how to cultivate and apply social media strategies to their current marketing tactics in order to better promote products and services they offer.
This member only event, sponsored by Focus Federal Credit Union, will be held on Wednesday, July 21 from 12 - 1 pm at the Chamber office. Tickets are $10 each and lunch will be provided. Space is limited and seat will be filled on a first come first serve basis. Please RSVP to Cassandra@chickashachamber.com by noon on July 19.
