The Chickasha Chamber has recently launched a new #shopchickasha promotion called Restaurant Rush. The promotion will run from now until the end of June.
Restaurant Rush encourages citizens to visit a Chamber member restaurant on a specific date to receive an exclusive deal. Deal examples include 10% off purchase, 50% off desserts or lattes, free cookie with purchase, and many more.
Anyone can receive the deal of the day. They must visit the specific restaurant on the promotion day and say they are there for the Chamber’s Restaurant Rush - it’s that easy! Please follow Chickasha Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and Instagram for updates to the promotion. Information is also posted on chickashachamber.com/shopchickasha. Restaurants are being added constantly so check back often.
If you own or operate a Chamber member restaurant and are not currently signed up for a date and would like to participate, please contact Cassandra@chickash
