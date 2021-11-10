The Chickasha Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Legendary Bicycles into the Chickasha Chamber Family on Friday, November 5th.
“We are pleased to have Legendary Bicycles as a Chickasha Chamber Member,” Cassandra Robnett, President and CEO of the Chickasha Chamber exclaimed. “We welcome them into the business community and wish them much success going forward.”
Legendary Bicycles is a full-service bicycle store featuring many brand-name bicycles, accessories, and related gear. The vision behind Legendary Bicycles is to be the home base support for the existing cycling community and encourage cycling in all forms.
“Chickasha has a strong road bike community that includes gravel riding in some of their rides,” Cody White, Owner of Legendary Bicycles commented. “We hope to cultivate a mountain biking culture by local trail building and coordinating group trips to existing trail systems.”
Legendary Bicycles held their grand opening Saturday, November 6th. The Chickasha Chamber invites you to stop by and welcome their newest member Legendary Bicycles at 320 W. Chickasha Ave. Their hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM and Saturday, 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM. For more information, visit www.legendarybicycles.com or call (405) 778-3377.
