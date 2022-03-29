Chickasha Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for Chickasha Art Center’s Paint on Pottery

The Chickasha Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome the Chickasha Art Center’s Paint on Pottery into the Chickasha Chamber Family on Friday, March 25th.
“We are pleased to have the Chickasha Art Center as a Chickasha Chamber Member,” Whitney Palesano, Membership Director of the Chickasha Chamber exclaimed. “We welcome them along with Paint on Canvas and Paint on Pottery into the business community and wish them much success moving forward.”
The Chickasha Art Center is a haven for all things related to art. Created by Carrie Chavers, the Chickasha Art Center is home to Paint on Canvas, a painting workshop designed for anyone wanting to create a masterpiece on canvas, and Paint on Pottery, a ceramic and pottery workshop designed for anyone wanting to create a masterpiece on ceramics. Group sessions and parties are available by calling Carrie at (405) 574-6689. Private art lessons are also available with Carrie by appointments only.
The Chickasha Chamber invites you to stop by and welcome their newest member the Chickasha Art Center at 624 Chickasha Ave. Their current hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 3:00 PM until 5:30 PM. These are subjected to change. For a list of current hours and workshop dates visit their website at www.paintoncanvas.net/page/page/8548845.htm or call Carrie at (405) 574-6689.
