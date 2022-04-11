The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce has hired Billy Elkins as the new Director of the Festival of Light and Tourism. Elkins replaces Whitney Palesano who recently assumed the position of Chamber Membership Director. Elkins is a Chickasha native who has previous customer service and sales experience at HSI Sensing and the First National Bank as well as being a popular performer of live music. “Billy grew up here and understands the impact the Festival has on our local economy. He shares the vision and the passion the Chamber has for our Community so we are very excited to have him join our team,” remarked Jim Cowan Chamber President.
As Director of the Festival of Light, Elkins will oversee everything from sponsorships to day to day operations during the season. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the nationally recognized holiday light display and the Festival of Light Board is working with the City of Chickasha to install added electrical North of the dam. This will allow more lights and activities to be added in the area. Elkins commented “I am very excited to join the Chamber management staff to continue this holiday tradition that visitors have enjoyed for decades.”
In addition to his responsibilities with the Festival of Light, Elkins will also be helping the Chamber plan and execute Christmas in July and the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship as well as some brand new events in 2023. “My goal is to enhance the overall experience for all local residents and our visitors that come to Chickasha,” remarked Elkins. He will also oversee the Visit Chickasha app, website and social media accounts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.