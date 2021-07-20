It’s the second most wonderful time of the year! The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council are spreading some Christmas cheer this summer with Christmas in July.
For the month of July, the Chamber and EDC have been hosting events throughout town aimed at getting people out and shopping local. The month of special events concludes July 24 at 5 p.m. with the “Christmas Cool Down Concert & Block Party.” The party will be held in front of the illustrious 40-foot inflatable Leg Lamp located near the Rock Island Depot in downtown Chickasha.
“The 40-foot award-winning Leg Lamp was such a huge hit during December, it is the perfect backdrop for our Christmas in July grand finale,” said Cassandra Ersland, Chickasha Chamber President. “Christmas is about giving and we are thrilled to be able to give back to our community by hosting this free event.”
All activities are free, family-friendly and include kid’s arts and crafts by the Chickasha Area Arts Council, photos with Summer Santa, face painting, a free snow cone social, three large inflatable water slides, food trucks and more.
Billy Davis and the Band of Brothers will take the stage at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Imaginaries at 8:30 p.m. and a small fireworks finale over downtown.
After the party, visitors can swing by Shannon Springs Park to check out the Festival of Light Christmas Tree, lit every night to celebrate Christmas in July.
The “Christmas Cool Down & Block Party” is sponsored by SaltCreek Casino, Hilliary Communications, Arvest Bank, USW Utility Group, Elite Transmission, Bush Family Affair, Chicken Express, Dr. Pepper, First National Bank & Trust, Focus Federal, Fresh Prince of Smell Air, Green Bay Packaging, Here 2 Help, Jungle Ice Fun Zone, LaForge Properties, Liberty National Bank, Mollett-Hunter Insurance, Mosley Agency and Oh18.
For more information, visit chickashachamber.com/Christmas-in-july.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.