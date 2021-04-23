The Chickasha Economic Development Council and the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce are partnering on a civic pride campaign called Keep Chickasha Beautiful. This will be a monthly campaign that raises awareness of what you can do to do to improve the overall cleanliness of Chickasha while also taking care of the environment. “Much like our #ShopChickasha promotions, we believe keeping Chickasha clean is an ongoing program and not just a one-time event. We are excited to launch this initiative with the Chickasha EDC,” remarked Cassandra Ersland, President of the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce.
The first initiative the organizations are launching is Clean Up Days. Partially funded through a grant from Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, and with the help of sponsor Waste Connections of Oklahoma, roll-off dumpsters will be available for citizens to utilize to dispose of trash free of charge Thursday, April 29th through Sunday, May 2nd. Dumpsters will be located at Centennial Park, Willard Hall parking lot at USAO, Washita Valley Park, Borden Park, and 6th and Frisco.
For a list of items that cannot be put in the dumpsters, please go to the Chickasha EDC, Chamber, or the recently established Keep Chickasha Beautiful Facebook pages for specific details.
“We want potential new businesses and our visitors to have a great impression when they come to our town, that’s why we want everyone to work together to Keep Chickasha Beautiful,” said Jim Cowan, EDC Director.
For more information, please contact Jim Cowan(jim@chickashaedc.com) or Cassandra Ersland (cassandra@chickashachamber.com)
