Chickasha Celebrates Christmas in July

The Chickasha Economic Development Council and the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce are looking to spread a little Christmas cheer this Summer. The two organizations have partnered to promote Christmas in July.
“This year has been a little crazy, to say the least,” said Cassandra Ersland, President of the Chamber. “Not only have many of our businesses seen an impact to their bottom line, a lot of our residents are longing for a little joy. We are hoping this promotion will help in both areas.”
The Chickasha Festival of Light had the idea to create a campaign in July to help “adopt” lighted displays for their 2020 season, as well as encourage residents to begin to think about ways they could help out – volunteering, sponsorships or donations. It was also suggested to Chickasha Mayor Chris Mosley that the large Christmas tree at Shannon Springs Park be lit throughout the month of July. The City Council approved this request and, in fact, the lights will be turned on starting July 1.
“I am excited to celebrate Christmas in July and have the big tree in Shannon Springs lit up for the occasion,” said Mayor Mosley. “Although the last several months the have brought challenges for many, this is a great opportunity to support our local businesses and spread brotherly love.”
To add to that Christmas feel, the Chickasha Chamber and EDC will help businesses in our community promote their July specials, events and sales. The Chamber recently re-launched their community calendar on chickashachamber.com and will also have a tab on their website to house all Christmas in July activities.
Additionally, the EDC has partnered with the Chickasha Community Theater to screen Christmas movies in the Historic Washita Theater on Thursday evenings in July. These movie screenings will be free to attend and all concession proceeds will go toward helping with renovations of the theater.
“We have so much going on in July in Chickasha and we want all of our neighboring communities to be aware of all these fun activities. We look forward to raising awareness of that fun with a strategic marketing campaign,” said Jim Cowan, EDC Director.
For a full list of Christmas in July activities, visit chickashachamber.com/christmasinjuly or call 405-224-0787.
