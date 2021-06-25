The Chickasha Economic Development Council and the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce are looking to spread Christmas cheer in July for the second year in a row. The two organizations are building upon the success of 2020’s Christmas in July and adding even more events and attractions.
Once again, the large Christmas tree at Shannon Springs Park be lit throughout July and the Community Theatre will be hosting free, family-friendly movies on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. Movies include The Grinch on the 1st, The Polar Express on the 8th, Elf on 15th and A Christmas Story on the 22nd.
Cardboard cutouts of popular Christmas movie characters will be scattered around town at participating businesses. Each week, the Chamber & EDC will draw a movie theme and the community is encouraged to hunt for the corresponding movie, take a photo with that week’s themed cutout, and post to social media to be entered into a drawing for $50 in local gift cards. Drawings will take place each Friday at 2 p.m. live on the Chamber Facebook page.
In addition, many downtown businesses will be staying open until 7 p.m. on Thursdays and will have Christmas-themed treats courtesy of the Chamber and EDC. During these “Thursday Tidings,” children up to age 18 can pick up a coloring sheet to complete and drop off at the Chamber by noon on Fridays. All coloring sheets will be entered into a weekly drawing for gift cards to Jungle Ice Fun Zone.
To cap off the month of Christmas fun, on July 22, the giant, 40-foot Leg Lamp will be inflated and will stay up through July 25, weather permitting. On Saturday, July 24, the Chickasha Chamber & EDC will host the Christmas Cool Down Concert & Block Party starting at 5 p.m. under the Leg Lamp near the Rock Island Depot. All activities are free, family-friendly and include kid’s arts & craft by the Arts Council, photos with Summer Santa, a free snow cone social, face painting, three large inflatable water slides, food trucks & other vendors. Music will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Billy Davis & the Band of Brothers, followed by The Imaginaries and a firework finale over downtown.
For additional information on Christmas in July, please visit chickashachamber.com/christmas-in-july, follow the Chickasha Chamber, Chickasha EDC, Visit Chickasha, or Chickasha Leg Lamp on social media, or download the new Visit Chickasha app on iTunes or Google Play.
