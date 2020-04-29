Governor Kevin Stitt’s first phase of reopening Oklahoma is underway and businesses in Chickasha are preparing.
On Friday, May 1, restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters and gyms will be able to open their doors to the public.
The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce and Chickasha Economic Development held a virtual town hall on Tuesday to address the concerns of local businesses.
Some representatives said their businesses will be following precautionary protocols.
Julie Houser with the Chickasha Bowling Center said the bowling alley will be spacing people apart as much as possible to maintain social distancing.
Kevin Morgan, with Chickasha Crossfit, said the gym will be cleaning equipment between classes using a high concentration of hydrogen peroxide. The crossfit gym plans to open on Monday, with classes limited to seven people.
Jamie Jones, with the Grady County Fairgrounds, said the arena has no intention of hosting any major events until the end of May. When the fairgrounds do reopen, the facility will be taking extra precautions at concessions stands and try to minimize excess traffic.
Erica Alexander, of Alexander Eats, plan to open on Friday, but with the dining room at half capacity. Alexander said the restaurant will do what they can to encourage social distancing while still offering delivery and curbside service.
Dick Lowe, with the Canadian Valley Technology Center, encouraged business owners to post a sign on their door outlining the expectations for social distancing. Moreover, businesses may want to post signs if masks are required to enter the building, he said.
Cassandra Ersland, with the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce, invited local businesses to complete the chamber’s Chickasha Business Needs Assessment Survey. The information gathered from the survey will be used in planning future business recovery assistance programs and events. The survey is available on the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce Facebook.
Jim Cowan, with the Chickasha Economic Development Council, said the EDC will be expanding the Shop Chickasha Bingo to include retail businesses in addition to restaurants. Cowan said he will be purchasing gift certificates from retail businesses to give away as prizes for the Shop Chickasha Bingo.
The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce will be holding another virtual town hall on Tuesday, May 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.