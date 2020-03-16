Chickasha, Blanchard Public Libraries close due to COVID-19 concerns

Two local libraries are closing for the next two weeks due to precaution amid COVID-19 concerns.
On Monday morning, the City of Chickasha announced that an employee of the Chickasha Public Library was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. It is believed the exposure occurred outside of Grady County. The employee is not showing symptoms at this time and has self-quarantined, according to a release from the City.
During the closure, all items currently checked out from the library will not accrue fines, although items may be returned to the book drop. The library will not be taking additional holds on items while the library is closed, however items already on hold will remain so.
To access the Oklahoma Virtual Library, download e-books or Kanopy, visit chickashapl.okpls.org. Usernames are the patron’s card number, password is the last four digits of that number.
Patrons with an expired library card are asked to call 405-222-6075 and leave a message with their name and card number. Messages will be checked daily. Patrons may also email Lillie.huckaby@chickasha.org.
Over the weekend, the Chickasha Public Library had already postponed several events including the library’s upcoming 115th birthday party. The library also halted regular actives such as Preschool Storytime, Beyond the Shelf Library Club, all OHAI classes, Chapter Night and Game Night.
In Blanchard, Pioneer Library Systems has been closed until further notice. The closure is due to a positive test for the coronavirus in Cleveland County, which is in the Pioneer Library Systems three county service area.
Pioneer Library Systems patrons may still use their online resources at pioneerlibrarysystem.org/download.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.