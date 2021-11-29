The Chickasha Economic Development Council, working in collaboration with the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce and the City of Chickasha, is excited to announce that Chickasha is literally becoming “Christmas Town” this holiday season.
According to Jim Cowan, the Chickasha Economic Development Director, “Our town has long been recognized for the 43-acres of Festival of Light at Shannon Spring Park, but this year the entire community is planning activities all around our festive city.”
Recognized nationally by USA Today and Fortune Magazine as one of the Country’s Top Ten Holiday Light Displays, the Festival of Light is celebrating its 29th year. Since its inception in 1993, the Festival has welcomed over 5 Million visitors.
In response to the single season record attendance of 2020, the Festival is expanding into Chickasha’s Downtown Depot area, in historic Downtown Chickasha, by the 90-foot Christmas tree and the inflatable 40-foot award winning Leg Lamp on Friday and Saturday nights in December. These weekends, called December at the Depot, will feature pop-up shops, food trucks, carnival style amusements, live music, and a shuttle to the Festival of Light allowing visitors to avoid the traffic lines. Downtown merchants will be celebrating “Festive Fridays” with extended hours and added holiday storefront decorations. Whitney Palesano, Director of the Festival of Light commented, “We are expanding into our Downtown to meet the demands of the thousands of visitors we see each season.”
Other holiday activities in the area include the Chamber’s “Buy Chickasha” retail promotion, the Chickasha Community Theater’s performance of “Frozen,” plane rides over the Festival of Light by Chickasha Wings, surprise visits from Cycle Santa, a 5K Fun Run by the Chickasha Optimist Club, and a lighted Christmas Parade. For a complete list of Christmas activities, follow the Visit Chickaasha Facebook page or download the Visit Chickasha App.
The Chickasha Economic Development Council has again partnered with the band The Imaginaries and local film maker Reagan Elkins of Intellego Media to produce another holiday music video. Last year’s “Hometown Christmas” won a Redbud Award for best marketing campaign by the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association. This year’s video is aptly named “Christmas Town” and was recently released on social media. The group will be hosting a Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 4th after the Chickasha Lighted Christmas Parade with all proceeds going to local charities.
“Last year we saw a huge spike in sales tax collections during the holidays because of our award winning Leg Lamp, which made us even more determined to increase our entertainment options throughout our community,” said Chickasha Mayor Chris Mosley. “We are planning a proclamation at our City Council meeting on December 6th officially declaring Chickasha as Christmas Town.”
For additional information on events taking place in “Christmas Town” this holiday season, contact EDC Director Jim Cowan (405-210-4713) or follow the Chickasha EDC, Chickasha Chamber, Chickasha Leg Lamp and Visit Chickasha on Facebook or download the Visit Chickasha App.
