During a symptomatic headache, Sean Brown drew a self-portrait to convey his experience with COVID-19.
Titled Infected, the marker sketch depicts Brown pulling down the lower lid of one eye. The iris has been replaced with a spiky green ball. Similarly infected eyes loom in the background. The point of view is the artist looking in the mirror.
“We all share that one eye,” Brown, a Chickasha Public Schools Art Teacher and Assistant Manager at the Chickasha Art Center, said.
Since he received the positive test result, Brown said he felt “sad and overwhelmed” about carrying the contagious virus.
The art teacher said his students have been quarantined. He is grateful to Chickasha Public Schools for allowing everyone time off.
And while he acknowledges schools are taking precaution, the contagious nature of the virus creates challenges. Brown has faithfully worn a mask and sanitized work areas and materials in his classroom. However, even with precautions, accidental transmission is difficult to avoid.
“Our structure, as a society, is not set up for this,” he said.
Brown has experienced a long list of symptoms. Initially, he woke up in the middle of the night with bloating and again later with what felt like intense allergies. He also had joint pain early on. After a few minutes on the treadmill, he felt like his knees were going to give out. As a healthy, 25-year-old, this was alarming.
Brown has been documenting the COVID-19 experience on his Facebook page. He describes his symptoms, including the loss of taste and smell. “Everything tastes like water,” he said
“I can say eating without the sense of taste is very sad, and being able to bite fully into an onion without sensation is a superpower I do not want,” he said in one post.
In a video, Brown demonstrated this new ability by drinking half a shot of Louisiana Hot Sauce.
“My tongue can’t feel it, but my throat can feel it,” he said with a wince.
In the meantime, Brown is taking a lot of vitamins, drinking a lot of water with electrolyte powder and taking Extra Strength Tylenol. Since his girlfriend has also become infected, he’s not too isolated.
Brown said he appreciates his students who are taking appropriate precautions, and would like to challenge other students to do what they can to keep students and teachers safe.
Brown is one of more than 5,000 Grady County residents who have contracted COVID-19.
