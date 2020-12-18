The Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC) is planning for ArtScope 2021 and is accepting inquiries and applications from individuals interested in being considered as a Co-Director of CAAC’s ArtScope 2021 program.
ArtScope is a two-week multi-arts day camp for approximately 80 children, ages 8-12. The camp will be held in June of 2021 from 9am-4pm. This position includes coordinating and overseeing all aspects of ArtScope. The ArtScope Co-Director position is contracted and stipend-paid with many responsibilities including planning and working with camp staff, fundraising (including grant applications, documentation and final grant reports, securing funds for camper scholarships, etc.), receiving and organizing all camper applications, setting up camp and storing supplies and equipment after camp, communicating with parents of campers and the CAAC Board of Directors, promoting the camp and being involved in every facet of the camp for several months of the year.
For additional information and to receive a Co-Director application, contact the CAAC President Erin Thompson at 405-905-2350 or 405-388-3038 or email chickashaarts@gmail.com or ebthompson04@gmail.com
Deadline for application submission and a current biography/resume is Thurs., Dec. 31, 2020.
Applications must be postmarked, or left in the front door mail slot at 1301 S. 7th, by Sat., Dec. 31, 2020 to be considered for the ArtScope Co-Director positions.
The mailing address is CAAC – ArtScope, PO Box 505, Chickasha, OK 73023.
The Chickasha Area Arts Council is a non-profit 501(c)3 all-volunteer organization governed by a Board of Directors consisting of 16 individuals from the community. Activities and events of the CAAC are funded by memberships, area individuals, businesses, organizations, the Junior Social Workers of Chickasha and Altrusa International of Chickasha. ArtScope is also supported by the Oklahoma Arts Council (OAC) and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).
