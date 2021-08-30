The Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC) is already planning for ArtScope 2022.
This includes accepting applications from individuals interested in being considered as a Co-Director of CAAC’s ArtScope 2022 program.
ArtScope is a two-week multi-arts day camp for approximately 80 children, ages 8-12. The camp is to be held June 6-17, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma campus. The co-director position involves coordinating and overseeing all aspects of ArtScope. It is a contracted and stipend-paid position with many responsibilities, including: planning and working with camp staff, fundraising (including applying for grants and seeking donations for camper scholarships, etc.), documenting all aspects of the program, writing and submitting final grant reports, receiving and organizing all camper applications and following up with information required of all campers, setting up for camp, inventorying and storing supplies and equipment after camp, communicating with parents of campers and the CAAC Board of Directors, promoting the camp in the community via several different methods, selecting CITs (Counselors-in-Training) to assist with the camp, arranging for guest artistss and being involved in every facet of the camp for several months throughout the year.
For additional information and to receive a co-director application, contact the CAAC President at 405-388-3038, or CAAC office at 405-905-2350, or email chickashaarts@gmail.com.
Deadline for submission of an application and up-to-date biography/resume is Sept. 30, 2021.
Complete applications and resumes must be postmarked, or left in the front door mail slot at 1301 S. 7th, by Thurs., Sept.30, 2021 to be considered for the ArtScope Co-Director positions.
The mailing address is CAAC – ArtScope, PO Box 505, Chickasha, OK 73023.
The Chickasha Area Arts Council is a non-profit 501(c)3 all-volunteer organization governed by a Board of Directors consisting of 16 individuals from the community. Activities and events of the CAAC are funded by memberships, area individuals, businesses, organizations, the Junior Social Workers of Chickasha and Altrusa International of Chickasha. ArtScope is also supported by the Oklahoma Arts Council (OAC) and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).
