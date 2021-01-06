The Chickasha Animal Shelter will soon be able to replace their decades old, broken kennels.
Two shelter volunteers spoke to the Chickasha City Council on Monday night about the poor condition of the kennels and cages.
The meeting agenda included an item to consider authorizing the Chickasha Animal Shelter to go out for bids to replace the enclosures.
The volunteers said that they, as well as shelter staff, have attempted to fix the broken kennels with zip ties, wire and scrap parts. Still, there have been occasions where animals have escaped overnight and run loose within the shelter.
According to city documents, most of the kennels are between 19 and 40 years old. The enclosures are described as “rusted, damaged, pieced together and outdated.” There are even a few kennels labeled as “out of order.”
The cat condos are in similar disrepair, with holes and cracks in the fiberglass, as well as rust on the metal parts.
Chickasha City Manager, John Noblitt, said the kennels had been pushed “well beyond their useful life.”
The council unanimously passed a motion for the shelter to solicit bids to replace the old and broken kennels and cages.
