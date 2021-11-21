The Chickasha Animal Shelter held an open house on Saturday to showcase the renovations at the facility.
Thanks to a grant from Petco and matching funds from the City of Chickasha, the shelter was able to replace very old kennels and equipment. Shoreline was awarded the bid for the project.
The shelter now has 44 new dog kennels and stainless-steel kennels for the medical room, intake room and cat room.
The dog kennels also have new, off the ground beds thanks to a fundraiser through Animal Rescue Aid. These beds will keep pups off the concrete floors during the winter.
The facility has also gotten a fresh coat of paint on the inside.
Animal Control Supervisor, Layce Graham is currently the only full time employee at the shelter, alongside several volunteers who donate their time to caring for the animals.
The shelter is currently taking care of about 30 cats and 38 dogs. Many of the cats are currently with foster families.
Visitors quickly learn that every animal in the shelter’s care has a story. For example, there is Mr. Tails, a black beauty who had to have his tail amputated. Donald, a sweet orange boy who was once a skinny kitten eating fries outside of McDonalds.
Chicka is a mixed breed dog with a sweet personality. She is described as a couch potato. She has been potty trained, fully vaccinated, is heartworn negative, good with kids and other animals. The cost to adopt is $44, which includes spay, neuter and vaccinations.
The Chickasha Animal Shelter regularly posts new animals who are available for adoption on their Facebook page.
The Chickasha Animal Shelter looks out for the city’s four-legged residents in several ways.
Graham said one of the most important things Chickasha’s residents can do is to spay and neuter their pets. This includes feral animals. With the help of private citizens, the shelter can spay and neuter feral cats, who are then released.
The shelter regularly holds spay and neuter clinics. The cost is $42, which includes vaccinations.
The clinics can typically spay/neuter 30 cats or five to nine dogs per clinic, Graham said.
The next clinic will be in January. Residents may call the shelter at 405-222-6093 and leave their name and number. They will then be notified of the next upcoming clinic.
The Chickasha Animal Shelter is located at 203 N Genevieve Drive. They are open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
