On Thursday, the City of Chickasha announced additional closures as a precaution against the potential spread of COVID-19.
Effective immediately, the following changes will be put in place until April 1:
- The Animal Shelter is closed to the public. Police Officers will continue to respond in the case of a vicious animal or other life-threatening incident, but there will be no spay/neuter clinics, adoptions or animal relinquishments.
- Lake Chickasha is closed to the public. Activities including but not limited to fishing, boating, camping and gathering are not allowed.
These changes may be extended as needed, and additional changes may take place at the direction of the City Manager.
If you need to call 9-1-1 for assistance and believe you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please tell the dispatcher so our first responders can take appropriate safety measures. Please do not go to the Fire Station or Police Department if you believe you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms; instead, call to request help. The safety of our community remains our first responders’ top priority.
The City of Chickasha is committed to doing all we can to help our customers, employees and community at large navigate this uncertain time. We encourage citizens to remain calm and take precautions including frequently washing your hands for 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, clean frequently touched surfaces, and stay home if you feel unwell.
For a list of state, national and local COVID-19 resources, please visit chickasha.org/COVID19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.