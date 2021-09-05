The community can help support dogs and cats at the Chickasha Animal Shelter who are awaiting transport to their forever homes.
Burger Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Interurban. A silent auction will be held at the restaurant between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.
All proceeds go to the Chickasha Animal Rescue Transport Association, which helps transport and vet dogs and cats leaving to be adopted to their forever homes.
The auction has items from the following local businesses: Verden Vet Clinic, Cimarron Veterinary Clinic, Pet Medical Clinic, Rustic Sequins, Line-X, Canadian River Brewing Co, PetSense, Tractor Supply, Two Vets Clothing Co, Express Tire, Ross Feed and Seed, Hicks Western Wear, Taco Bell, Maurices, Hwy 81 Tire and Lube, Jungle Ice Fun Zone, Laylas Yogurt Café, Therapy in Motion, Factory Connection, Apache Co Op, Dairy Queen, Heritage Park Theatre, and many more.
