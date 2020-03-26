Chickasha and Grady County Officials write letter to citizens regarding COVID-19

To our citizens,
On behalf of the City of Chickasha and the Grady County Commissioners, we would like to take a moment today to provide encouragement and guidance as we walk through the coronavirus pandemic together.
First, we must note how proud we are of our county’s first responders. Chickasha Police, Chickasha Fire, the Grady County Fire Department and the Grady County Sheriff’s office are working diligently to ensure the safety, health and well-being of our communities. We would be remiss if we did not mention the doctors, nurses and others in the medical field who live and work in our area. The sacrifices these professionals make for our community can put their own safety at risk, and we would like to express our sincere appreciation for their commitment, especially during this time.
City of Chickasha and Grady County administrative and emergency management staff are constantly in contact with Governor Stitt and our legislators, working to ensure we have the most current and accurate information to share with citizens. The COVID-19 situation is constantly evolving, and it is imperative we all work together to serve you.
As of this writing, there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grady County. We share this information not to cause worry or panic, but rather to ask you to help us stop COVID-19 in its tracks. While there is not a shelter in place order issued for either Chickasha or Grady County, we do urge you to stay home as much as possible. This will minimize your potential exposure to the illness, and if you were to become infected, would help prevent it from being spread to others.
On Tuesday, March 24, Governor Stitt issued a ‘Safer at Home’ Executive Order. Included in this order is that all non-essential businesses in counties impacted by COVID-19 should close by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, and remain closed for 21 days. While the list of non-essential businesses has changed several times, we urge you to consider what is essential to you before venturing out. Among other measures, the order also requires restaurants in those counties to provide only take-out and delivery services and closes all bars.
Going to the grocery store, getting take-out from your favorite restaurant, getting medicine at the pharmacy and going on outdoor walks are fine things to do, but please maintain a physical distance of 6 feet between yourself and others. We would like to commend restaurants and stores that are offering curbside pickup and delivery for making great efforts to safely serve their customers.
Please remember to frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after you’ve been in public; avoid touching your face; clean and sanitize frequently touched surfaces; and stay home if you do not feel well or if you have been around someone who is sick.
If you believe you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home and call your doctor’s office. If you need emergency assistance, call 9-1-1 and make sure you let the dispatcher know you believe you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms so that our first responders can take appropriate safety measures.
Finally, we encourage you to take care of yourself and to check on your friends and family members, especially those who are elderly or at-risk. Hop on a FaceTime call with a friend or offer to pick up groceries and medicine for an elderly neighbor – there are many things we can do to feel connected even while social distancing.
Sincerely,
Chris Mosley
Ralph Beard
featured top story
Chickasha and Grady County Officials write letter to citizens regarding COVID-19
- Chris Mosley, Chickasha Mayor Ralph Beard, Chairman of the Grady County Commissioners Board
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Patty Jo Drake, 79, of Chickasha, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Services are pending.
Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Special Young Adults, 826 W. Oregon Ave., Chickasha, OK. Serge Jeffery West, 47, of Blanchard, Oklahoma passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Joplin, Missouri. He was born March 24, 1972 in Kingsville, Texas to Donal…
Most Popular
Articles
- Second positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Grady County
- OSDH SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
- Oklahoma State Health Department reports first case of COVID-19 in Grady County
- Bill Braum, founder of Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores, dies at 92
- OSHD: Cases of COVID-19 climb to 106 positive cases, 3 deaths
- OSDH Update: 81 positive cases of COVID-19
- Situation update for COVID-19; 67 positive cases, two deaths in Oklahoma
- Businesses closing in 19 targeted counties, elderly must stay home
- OSDH: Positive cases of COVID-19 climbs to 164, 5 COVID-19 related deaths
- Chickasha and Grady County Officials write letter to citizens regarding COVID-19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.