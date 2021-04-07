During Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, the Chickasaw Nation wants to remind victims of sexual violence that there are counselors and advocates who will believe their stories and act on them.
Services available through the Chickasaw Nation include counseling, shelter and legal advocacy for victims of domestic violence. Assistance is also available to victims of sexual assault and stalking.
“One in four women experience sexual assault. One in three First American and Alaska Native women will experience sexual assault at least once in their lifetime,” said Debra Campbell, project coordinator in the Chickasaw Nation Department of Family Services. “One in eight First American men will experience sexual assault in their lifetime.”
To those who may be reluctant to leave a violent situation because of no place to go, the Chickasaw Nation offers emergency shelter services.
“Chonkash Yohbi Chuka” is an emergency shelter open to First American women and their dependents, regardless of tribal affiliation, who are fleeing a domestic violence situation. The facility is a safe, comfortable environment with all the usual home amenities.
The Chonkash Yohbi Chuka Women’s Shelter provides a cultural, safe environment where participants can receive food, clothing and all the necessities they need to recover from the trauma they have experienced.
In addition, advocacy, individual and group counseling, cultural enrichment activities, safety planning, career development, supportive staff, transportation and many other services are available. Funds are also used to house victims in local motels when the shelter has reached capacity or for various reasons a victim cannot reside at the shelter.
Violence and sexual assault against women and men can happen at anytime, anywhere. The Chickasaw Nation has developed their services to help ensure First Americans and others receive justice and assistance to help them recover from the physical and emotional trauma.
Advocates are available on-call 24 hours a day to assist those in need of crisis intervention, safety planning, transportation, criminal advocacy and emergency shelter.
“Sexual assault nurse examiners are available 24 hours a day as well. The Chickasaw Nation Medical Center provides an exam room for sexual assault exams,” Mrs. Campbell said.
Services are available to all victims and their dependents who meet eligibility criteria.
For assistance Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., call Chickasaw Nation Violence Prevention Services at (580) 272-5580. For after-hours, weekends and holiday assistance, call the toll-free hotline at (855) 405-7645.
