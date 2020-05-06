Chance of thunderstorms returns Thursday evening

Thunderstorms return to the local forecast tomorrow night.
The National Weather Service is projecting an 80% chance of precipitation for the Chickasha area on Thursday evening.
According to the NWS hazardous weather outlook, severe storms will be possible for much of the state as well as northern Texas. The primary threats include large hail and damaging winds, but NWS is not ruling out a chance of tornadoes for this area.
AccuWeather reports that the worst of the storms could occur after dark in the Southern Plains.
NWS forecasts a high of 79 degrees on Thursday and a low of 55 degrees. Friday is projected to be cool but clear with a high of 65 degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.