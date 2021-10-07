This weekend could start off sunny, windy and warm and end with thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service (NWS) reports highs in the 90s on Friday and Saturday. These warmer days are expected to be windy as well—with gusts up to 20 mph on Friday and 29 mph on Saturday.
The combination of wind and heat could result elevated fire conditions, according to NWS.
On Sunday, Accuweather is reporting a risk of thunderstorms in the Southern Plains, including a large portion of Oklahoma. The forecast reports storms could hit late Sunday afternoon and possibly carry overnight into early Monday.
Most of Central Oklahoma, including Grady is highlighted in NWS’ severe weather map.
In Chickasha, NWS is projecting a 50% chance of storms on Sunday night, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms every day through Wednesday.
