Sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees could give way to severe thunderstorms overnight, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Beginning after 10 p.m., the Chickasha area could receive severe storms with large hail and chance of precipitation at 90%. Rainfall amounts are projected at up to one inch possible.
Showers and severe thunderstorms are expected to continue onto Wednesday with 80% precipitation, high near 74 degrees, according to NWS.
According to a report from AccuWeather, the rain coming into the Southern Plains over Tuesday night could bring both dangers and benefits, with the rain providing some relief to the parched region.
