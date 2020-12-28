The rest of 2020 is forecast to be wet, cold and possibly icy in Oklahoma.
A large portion of the state, including Grady County, will have a chance of precipitation tonight through Thursday night.
In Chickasha tonight, cloudy skies could give way to rain, which is expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
On Wednesday, there is a chance of rain before 1 p.m. and then a chance of rain and snow and freezing rain between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.
On New Year’s Eve, there is a slight chance of snow between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., followed by a chance of rain and snow until 7 p.m.
NWS has forecast the new year will begin with sunny skies and a high of 45 on Friday.
