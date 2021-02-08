The National Weather Service reported windchills of -11 degrees in Chickasha on Monday afternoon.
Grady County is included in a hazardous weather advisory that includes freezing drizzle and wind chills below zero this week.
There is a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. today—which includes Chickasha, Tuttle and Blanchard. There is a chance of patchy fog, freezing drizzle and slippery road conditions. NWS advises drivers to slow down and use extra caution on bridges and overpasses.
In Chickasha this week, temperature highs are in the 20 to 30 degree range with lows in the teens. At the time of this report, there is a slight chance of snow between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Thursday.
Saturday night may be especially cold, with a single digit low of 7 degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.