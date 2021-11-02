The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening for Heidi Helping the Homeless on Friday.
The outreach program helps those who are homeless and others in need in the Chickasha community.
Founder, Heidi Harrison began feeding people on the street about three years ago. Over time she gained the support of others and the team started up a Facebook page, installed Blessing Boxes around town and finally opened the building at 428 S. 3rd St.
The front of the building functions as a thrift shop which is open to the public. Clothing is usually sold for $1. Those who are homeless shop for free. The money made from the thrift store helps with the operation of Heidi Helping the Homeless.
Harrison said she is thankful for everyone’s willingness to donate, and she hopes to see a few more shoppers too.
At the open house on Oct. 29, the newly finished amenities were on display. The computer room is now operational with an additional seating area and television. There are snacks and books on the shelf as well as a bin full of free socks.
The wet room now has a full shower stall. People may wash their clothes in the washer and dryer. There are baskets of undergarments. A vanity area has a large mirror, individual containers of toothpaste and mouthwash and other hygiene products. Small bottles of body wash, perfume and other beauty products are also available. On a wall, there are curling irons and other hair styling tools.
Harrison said the location will provide more opportunities to help those who are homeless in the winter. She plans to hold multiple coat drives. Last year, she and the volunteers collected about 250 coats. They hope to exceed that amount this year.
Harrison said they will also have a boot drive. Wet, cold feet are especially detrimental for the homeless.
“If they have wet feet, then they are going to be cold or colder and if you’re cold you’re miserable and if you’re miserable you get depression,” Harrison said.
The location will also give those who are homeless a place to retreat from the cold.
“We will be able to do much better for them this year during bad weather, because they can come in,” Harrison said.
Heidi Helping the Homeless received a donation of 95 emergency blankets. People will be able to take a blanket, return it for washing and collect a clean, dry blanket.
Heidi Helping the Homeless has come a long way over the last year. In April, Harrison received the Citizen of the Year Award from the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce. This summer, she and several volunteers raised funds to purchase “Ugly” the yellow moving van that transports donations and later opened the brick and mortor location.
Harrison gives a lot of thanks to the Chickasha community for their support, especially the volunteers, who range in age from 13 to 73. Many of these volunteers attended the open house on Friday.
“Today is so everyone can see what we did with your money, your donations,” Harrison said. "We’ve grown a lot.”
