The Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma will celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on Sunday, March 21, by asking members of the public to wear a pair of crazy socks, as part of the awareness campaign, “Knock Your Socks Off!”
“We want to bring the community together for a day of acceptance and inclusion to celebrate this day and bring awareness to seeing those with Down syndrome for the person and not the diagnosis,” DSACO Executive Director Sarah Soell said. “People with Down syndrome can bring so much to the community wherever they live around the world when given the opportunity. As a society, it is up to us to showcase their abilities and create meaningful opportunities for these individuals.”
March 21 (3-21) is a symbolic date to celebrate people with Down syndrome and those who live and work with them throughout the world. The date represents Trisomy 21, the medical term for Down syndrome, which is the third replication of the 21st chromosome. First observed in 2006 by Down Syndrome International, March 21 was officially declared World Down Syndrome Day by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011. Events all around the world happen on this day to raise awareness and create a single global voice for advocating for the rights, inclusion, and well-being of people with Down syndrome.
As part of the “Knock Your Socks Off” awareness campaign, DSACO is encouraging members of the community to wear crazy socks to show their support for Down syndrome and tag DSACO on social media using the #Crazy4DSACO hashtag.
“The crazy sock initiative was formed to get people talking and asking questions about Down syndrome,” Soell continued. “The idea is to wear brightly colored, mismatched, long, printed or even layer to wear three socks, one for each chromosome. Why socks, you ask? The long-striped socks resemble chromosomes and who doesn’t love a pair of crazy socks!”
To celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on Sunday, March 21, DSACO will also hold a Kite Party at Stars & Stripes Park in Oklahoma City from 2-4 p.m., a virtual Sock Hop on Zoom from 7:30-8 p.m. with the Down Syndrome Association of Tulsa and the Skydance Bridge will also be lit up in blue and yellow. DSACO is offering a coloring contest to local schools and individuals who wish to participate. Prizes will be awarded to each winner and the deadline is Thursday, April 1.
For more information about the events and Coloring Contest, visit www.dsaco.org.
DSACO offers a variety of programs and services to support individuals with Down syndrome, from birth into adulthood. The nonprofit also has community outreach programs that educates others about Down syndrome and how to create more inclusive communities.
“Grab a pair of socks and join us as we tell the story to accept, respect and include those with Down syndrome in our communities. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #Crazy4DSACO,” Soell stated.
To see a list of DSACO’s current needs, please visit www.dsaco.org and click on “volunteer” or “donate.”
