Journey "under the sea" with Ariel and her aquatic friends in Disney's The Little Mermaid JR., adapted from Disney's Broadway production and the motion picture (featuring the enormously popular Academy Award-winning music and delightfully charming book and lyrics). Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories, Disney's The Little Mermaid JR. is an enchanting look at the sacrifices we all make for love and acceptance.
In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she's the girl whose enchanting voice he's been seeking.
Don’ miss this timeless tale!
Show Dates & Times: June 2, 3, and 4 at 7:30 p.m., June 5 at 2 p.m., June 9, 10, 11 at 7:30 p.m. and June 12 at 2 p.m.
Be sure to check out www.chickashatheatre.org for more information on times and tickets! Tickets can be purchased online, at the door on show night or at Jay’s Jewelry.
