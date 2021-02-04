The Chickasha Community Theatre will present an interactive viewing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Washita Valley Theatre.
“This film is rated “R” which makes it an experience geared for adults that involves sing-a-longs, dancing, outrageous callbacks and throwing things at the screen. Anyone under 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult,” according to ticket info on the CCT website.
Advanced ticket purchase guarantees a prop bag.
Tickets may be purchased at www.chickashatheatre.org or at Jay’s Jewelry at 327 W. Chickasha Ave.
Tickets are $20 per person. These are not eligible for member discount due to special licensing.
The Washita Valley Theatre is located at 509 W. Chickasha Ave.
