Chickasha Community Theatre presents "Rex's Exes" at the Washita Theatre 509 Chickasha Avenue, Chickasha, OK. Performances will be Sept. 10, 11, and 12 at 7:30 p.m., and September 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 adults, $6 age 4-18 and college students with ID. Tickets available at Jay's Jewelry, online at chickashatheatre.org, or at the door starting one hour before showtime.
We have social distance seating and request masks be worn in the lobby, at concessions, and the restrooms where social distancing is difficult.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.